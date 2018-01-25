 

WWE News: William Regal Celebrates 25-Years in The US, WWE 24 Special Debuting Sunday Night, Summerslam Ticket Packages Available

January 25, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
William Regal

– William Regal posted the following on Twitter, noting that it’s 25-years since he first came to the United States…

– The WWE Network will debut a WWE 24 documentary on WrestleMania 33 this Sunday following the Royal Rumble.

– For August’s Summerslam weekend at the Barclays Center, WWE are selling package tickets for the same seat for all four events that weekend: NXT Takeover: Brooklyn, Summerslam, Raw and Smackdown. [Credit: PWinsider.com]

