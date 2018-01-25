WWE News: William Regal Celebrates 25-Years in The US, WWE 24 Special Debuting Sunday Night, Summerslam Ticket Packages Available

– William Regal posted the following on Twitter, noting that it’s 25-years since he first came to the United States…

Two days ago marks 25 years since I arrived in the https://t.co/xCySkE82tb is the 25 anniversary of my debut in WCW.A “WCW Saturday Night” taping at Center Stage,Atlanta.Thank you to all that helped and watched for allowing me to entertain you. — William Regal (@RealKingRegal) January 25, 2018

– The WWE Network will debut a WWE 24 documentary on WrestleMania 33 this Sunday following the Royal Rumble.

– For August’s Summerslam weekend at the Barclays Center, WWE are selling package tickets for the same seat for all four events that weekend: NXT Takeover: Brooklyn, Summerslam, Raw and Smackdown. [Credit: PWinsider.com]