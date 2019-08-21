William Regal Responds to Chris Jericho Taking Credit for NXT to USA Network Move

– Earlier this week on Twitter, AEW roster member and title contender Chris Jericho commented on the news of NXT moving to the USA Network. WWE announced that the show will make its USA debut on Wednesday, September 18. That’s two weeks before AEW debuts its own weekly TV show on TNT on Wednesday nights. So, AEW will be running opposed to NXT every week. Later on Twitter, Jericho wrote, “Oh by the way… @WWENXT on @USA_Network? #YoureWelcome #IndustryChanger” Later on, NXT General Manager William Regal responded to Jericho’s comments.

William Regal wrote, “Yes, thank you Chris. From us both being on NXT in 2010 until today, being a mentor, announcer and GM, NXT has given huge opportunities for many talent who would never of got a chance before, to be real game changers. And it’s all down to you. Thank you so much.” You can check out that exchange below.