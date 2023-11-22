William Regal, Claudio Castagnoli Commemorate 10th Anniversary Of Regal’s Last Match

William Regal’s retirement match took place 10 years ago today, and both he and Claudio Castagnoli took to social media to reflect on the bout. Regal and Castagnoli (then Cesaro) faced off on the November 21st, 2013 episode of NXT that aired on Christmas Day of that year. The match was Regal’s last as a competitor.

Castagnoli wrote about the match on his Instagram, posting:

“It’s been brought up (BCC group chat) that it’s been 10 years since this, William Regal’s final match, happened. It’s one of my favorite matches / moments of my career against someone who advanced my career so much and still keeps me on my toes. Thank you, your Lordship. And thank you for spending time to read this and following my career and sharing those moments with me.”

Regal also posted about the match on his Twitter account, writing:

“It’s 10 years today since my final bout against @ClaudioCSRO. I couldn’t of gone out with a better bout against someone I rated extremely highly and cared for. Thank you very much indeed to everyone who made that 30 years run in the ring and charmed life possible. x.”