William Regal Comments On Reports Of WWE Return

William Regal has taken to social media to comment on reports that he is heading back to WWE. As noted, Regal has been reported to be heading back to WWE, with the most recent report noting that Regal would be assuming a Vice President position.

Regal posted to his Twitter account on Monday to respond to the spate of reports in general. While he didn’t say specifically that he was not returning to WWE, he did note that very few people know the truth of what’s going on with him, writing:

“There seems to be a lot of news about me getting spread around There are enough people who really know me (although they are few as trust is a big issue with me) who know the truth. Unless you hear it from me directly it is at best second-hand information….. “….unless you hear it directly from ME it is either wrong or someone’s interpretation of what is really going on. And that means EVERYTHING that is being said about me from every “source”. That goes for ANYONE SAYING they have spoken or know me. A still tongue keeps a wise head!”

