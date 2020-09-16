wrestling / News
William Regal to Deliver Two Major Announcements on Tonight’s NXT
September 16, 2020 | Posted by
– Per the official WWE NXT Twitter account, NXT General Manager William Regal is set to deliver two major announcements on tonight’s episode of NXT. The show will be broadcast later tonight at 8:00 pm EST on the USA Network. You can view the announcement below:
BREAKING NEWS: @RealKingRegal will have two MAJOR announcements tonight on #WWENXT.
📺 – 8/7 C @USA_Network pic.twitter.com/1AM2fxpuGP
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) September 16, 2020
