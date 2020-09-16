wrestling / News

William Regal to Deliver Two Major Announcements on Tonight’s NXT

September 16, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
William Regal NXT

– Per the official WWE NXT Twitter account, NXT General Manager William Regal is set to deliver two major announcements on tonight’s episode of NXT. The show will be broadcast later tonight at 8:00 pm EST on the USA Network. You can view the announcement below:

