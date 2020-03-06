William Regal Discusses Building Credibility As NXT GM

– William Regal recently spoke to Gary Cassidy of Sportskeeda about being NXT General Manager. Highlights are below.

On Being GM: “For me, it’s not really a role because it’s what I do – which makes it very different than whenever I’ve done this role before. Although it’s not exactly what I do, it is in a lot of ways, if that makes any sense. It’s the first time that has probably been… When I played that role anyway, where I am actually a big part of that and, fortunately for me that I am. The way NXT has been from day one when I was asked to do it, ‘Don’t put me on camera. I do not need to be on camera unless it’s absolutely necessary. This isn’t about me, it’s about the talent,’ and everyone that works in NXT, that’s what we think. It’s about the talent but you do need the odd person.”

On Having Credibility: “If it’s done right, and from the feedback and from what I hear, people seem to think we do it right on the show. With Johnny Saint, it’s to give credibility. In the history of British wrestling, there’s no more credible guy that can actually have the respect of everybody that ever meets him – but also the wrestlers, he is a huge part of why wrestling is the way it is today. If it’s done right, it is very valuable. I’ve done it a lot. I think it’s always worked when I’ve done it. And there was times and I’ve seen it, it’s been okay, and times it’s not. It’s a long answer but – if it’s used right, it can work.”