William Regal Donating Proceeds Of T-Shirt Sales To Shinjiro Otani’s Recovery

As previously reported, Otani suffered a serious cervical injury during a recent ZERO1 show and the last word was that he couldn’t move. He did have successful surgery on his cervical cord, however. In a post on Twitter, William Regal announced that he would be donating proceeds from his Pro Wrestling Tees sales to Otani.

He wrote: “I don’t do this normally publicly but I’m trying to help a old dear friend of mine, Shinjiro Otani. A little part of that is that any of my tshirts under my account at @PWTees will be donated to his care. Thank you.”