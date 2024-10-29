– As previously reported, former NXT General Manager William Regal will appear in the corner of Lexis King for a match against Charlie Dempsey for the NXT Heritage Cup on tonight’s edition of WWE NXT. During last night’s Raw in a WWE digital exclusive video, Regal spoke to Cathy Kelley on why he’s cornering King this week. Regal stated the following:

“So, obviously, I watch NXT, and I saw that Lexis King needed a cornerman, and I’ve heard about him, and I’ve seen him. Well, I don’t look at social media, but somebody told me he’s been asking for people. And I’ve got a lot of experience in rounds matches. I grew up for the first ten years of my life in this industry doing nothing but rounds matches. And I also knew Lexis’ father very, very well. And so, I’m always here to help.”

Lexis King vs. Charlie Dempsey for the NXT Heritage Cup, with Regal in King’s corner, goes down later tonight on WWE NXT. The show will air live on The CW starting at 8:00 pm EST.