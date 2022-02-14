William Regal Files For Two New Trademarks

Fightful reports that on February 9, William Regal filed for two trademarks for two of his ring names over the years, including ‘William Regal’ and ‘Lord Steven Regal’. As we noted, Regal opened a Pro Wrestling Tees store last week.

LORD STEVEN REGAL

IC 025. US 022 039. G & S: Hats; Shirts; Bandanas; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts. FIRST USE: 20220000. FIRST USE IN COMMERCE: 20220000

IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, providing podcasts in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment; Entertainment services, namely, providing video podcasts in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes. FIRST USE: 19930612. FIRST USE IN COMMERCE: 19930612

WILLIAM REGAL

IC 025. US 022 039. G & S: Hats; Shirts; Bandanas; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts. FIRST USE: 19980000. FIRST USE IN COMMERCE: 19980000

IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, providing podcasts in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment; Entertainment services, namely, providing video podcasts in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Providing online interviews featuring professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes. FIRST USE: 19980629. FIRST USE IN COMMERCE: 19980629