wrestling / News
William Regal Files For Two New Trademarks
Fightful reports that on February 9, William Regal filed for two trademarks for two of his ring names over the years, including ‘William Regal’ and ‘Lord Steven Regal’. As we noted, Regal opened a Pro Wrestling Tees store last week.
LORD STEVEN REGAL
IC 025. US 022 039. G & S: Hats; Shirts; Bandanas; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts. FIRST USE: 20220000. FIRST USE IN COMMERCE: 20220000
IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, providing podcasts in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment; Entertainment services, namely, providing video podcasts in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes. FIRST USE: 19930612. FIRST USE IN COMMERCE: 19930612
WILLIAM REGAL
IC 025. US 022 039. G & S: Hats; Shirts; Bandanas; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts. FIRST USE: 19980000. FIRST USE IN COMMERCE: 19980000
IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, providing podcasts in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment; Entertainment services, namely, providing video podcasts in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Providing online interviews featuring professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes. FIRST USE: 19980629. FIRST USE IN COMMERCE: 19980629
More Trending Stories
- WWE Reportedly Editing Out Botch In Segment For This Week’s Smackdown
- Jaxson Ryker Says People In WWE Turned On Him Due To His Donald Trump Support
- Hulk Hogan Parties with Ric Flair, Names Top Three Wrestlers of All Time
- WWE Stars Sending Out The Same Message About Elimination Chamber Billboard In Saudi Arabia