William Regal Reportedly Free to Appear on WWE TV Soon

William Regal left AEW a year ago and one of the conditions of his early release was that he couldn’t appear on WWE TV for a year. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Regal’s non-compete is set to expire soon, leaving him free to appear on WWE programming at any time.

When Regal left AEW, he had said he wasn’t going to appear on TV. Shawn Michaels is the current authority figure on NXT. Nick Aldis was placed into the role for Smackdown and if WWE had been planning Regal for that spot, Aldis wouldn’t have been given the job. Unless he shows up for a cameo or becomes a manager, it’s unlikely he’ll show up any time soon.