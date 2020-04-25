wrestling / News

William Regal Gives Update On Finn Balor’s Status

April 25, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Finn Balor NXT

On this week’s episode of NXT, a match between Finn Balor and the Velveteen Dream was called off after Finn Balor was seemingly attacked backstage. In a post on Twitter, NXT general manager William Regal offered a storyline update on Balor.

He wrote: ““Still looking into the events that transpired before #WWENXT on Wednesday evening. I can confirm that @FinnBalor was attacked and left the premises. He’s received medical attention, but is fine.

Balor also commented on the incident, writing: “Snakes in the grass. Snakes in the locker room. Someone just slithered for the last time.

