wrestling / News
William Regal Gives Update On Finn Balor’s Status
On this week’s episode of NXT, a match between Finn Balor and the Velveteen Dream was called off after Finn Balor was seemingly attacked backstage. In a post on Twitter, NXT general manager William Regal offered a storyline update on Balor.
He wrote: ““Still looking into the events that transpired before #WWENXT on Wednesday evening. I can confirm that @FinnBalor was attacked and left the premises. He’s received medical attention, but is fine.”
Balor also commented on the incident, writing: “Snakes in the grass. Snakes in the locker room. Someone just slithered for the last time.”
Still looking into the events that transpired before #WWENXT on Wednesday evening.
I can confirm that @FinnBalor was attacked and left the premises. He’s received medical attention but is fine. @WWENXT
— William Regal (@RealKingRegal) April 25, 2020
Snakes in the grass.
Snakes in the locker room.
Someone just slithered for the last time – F❌❌❌ https://t.co/G1N4bfLrIV
— Finn Bálor (@FinnBalor) April 24, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Velveteen Dream Had Arrest Warrant Issued Last Year For Allegedly Smashing Car Window
- The Velveteen Dream Denies He Sent Explicit Photo To Minor
- Update on Why Dark Side of the Ring: After Dark Didn’t Air After Dino Bravo Episode, Plans For After Dark Going Forward
- Details On Who May Be WWE’s Mysterious Hacker