William Regal Gives Update On Finn Balor’s Status

On this week’s episode of NXT, a match between Finn Balor and the Velveteen Dream was called off after Finn Balor was seemingly attacked backstage. In a post on Twitter, NXT general manager William Regal offered a storyline update on Balor.

He wrote: ““Still looking into the events that transpired before #WWENXT on Wednesday evening. I can confirm that @FinnBalor was attacked and left the premises. He’s received medical attention, but is fine.”

Balor also commented on the incident, writing: “Snakes in the grass. Snakes in the locker room. Someone just slithered for the last time.”

