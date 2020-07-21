wrestling / News
William Regal to Make ‘Huge Announcement’ On NXT
July 20, 2020 | Posted by
William Regal is set to make a “huge announcement” on this week’s episode episode of NXT. On tonight’s Raw, it was announced that Regal would make the announcment on Wednesday’s episode, though there’s no word on what the announcement will be.
This week’s NXT has a line-up now set as follows:
* Manager William Regal makes a huge announcement
* Dexter Lumis vs. Killian Dain
* Karrion Kross vs. Dominik Dijakovic
🤔🤔🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/Qs3SUSCDzL
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) July 21, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Extreme Rules Notes: Vince McMahon Personally Oversaw ‘Eye for an Eye’ Match, More
- EC3 Reveals He Planned To Ask For His WWE Release Prior To COVID-19 Pandemic
- Charlotte Flair on How Andrade Proposed to Her, on Possibly Having Children and Becoming a Mom
- Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson On the Terms of Their Impact Deal, If They Can Work With NJPW