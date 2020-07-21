William Regal to Make ‘Huge Announcement’ On NXT

William Regal is set to make a “huge announcement” on this week’s episode episode of NXT. On tonight’s Raw, it was announced that Regal would make the announcment on Wednesday’s episode, though there’s no word on what the announcement will be.

This week’s NXT has a line-up now set as follows:

* Manager William Regal makes a huge announcement

* Dexter Lumis vs. Killian Dain

* Karrion Kross vs. Dominik Dijakovic