William Regal Hypes His Big Announcement For Tonight’s NXT

July 22, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
William Regal NXT WWE

As we previously reported, NXT general manager William Regal is set to make a ‘huge announcement’ on tonight’s episode. He posted a new message to Twitter hyping up the announcement, calling it another step forward for the brand.

He wrote: “Serving as the General Manager or #WWENXT has been an incredible honor. To see the men and women of this brand over the last couple of months has been inspiring and invigorating. Tonight’s major announcement will be yet another step forward for @WWENXT.

William Regal

