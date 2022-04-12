William Regal On His Connection With Jon Moxley In WWE, Working With Moxley & Bryan Danielson In AEW

In a recent interview on AEW Unrestricted, William Regal discussed his connection with Jon Moxley in WWE, working with Moxley and Bryan Danielson in AEW, and much more. You can read his comments below.

William Regal on his connection with Jon Moxley in WWE: “I start watching [AEW]. This is two weeks before I turned up, ‘Oh, it’s Bryan and Jon,’ somehow else who, from day one – it’s funny because my first day on the job at my last job, I went down to Florida when it was FCW and I always watched what’s going on. I had seen Jon and seen him doing the promos. He had just got there and nobody knew who he was. I didn’t get him the gig there, I started doing that right after this day. The first day we turned up, he was sat in the corner. It was a showcase, and people had a match and a promo, and whoever was running it at the time said, ‘Is there anybody you’d like to see?’ I said, ‘Can we see Jon Moxley please?’ There was a lot of people like, ‘Who?’ He just sat in the corner in his denim jacket. He walked slowly through the curtain and climbed in the ring and I’m thinking, ‘I hope he’s as good as I’ve seen him be because otherwise I’m gonna look pretty [dumb].’

“He started, he had a one-minute promo and started talking, and within 10 seconds I thought, ‘Thank goodness for that, he’s as good as I thought he was.’ In 20 seconds, I’m looking around and everyone in the place was – it crushed everybody’s spirits because whatever they had just done, this had blown them out the water. I looked at Triple H and he went, ‘Hmm,’ meaning he got goosebumps. The following week – it used to take six months to get on TV by the time you got there. I had been doing commentary. We taped three shows, he was on the first show doing a promo, he was on the second show beating somebody in about two minutes, and he was on the third show doing a promo and from then on he was on the main roster. We have that connection and while he was there, we had a lot of things on, which no need to get into. There’s always been that connection.”

On working with Moxley and Bryan Danielson in AEW: “When I found out it was the two of them, it can’t be any better. This is the day for me to turn up and have a look at what’s going on, get myself interjected, and go from there. I’m watching two people that I think the world of. Both are very different. Don’t anybody ever think that Jon isn’t an incredible wrestler because it’s not his style, but he knows what he’s doing. He’s great. Technical wrestler gets thrown about, but he knows what he’s doing and is a very good wrestler.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit AEW Unrestricted with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.