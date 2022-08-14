William Regal On Karrion Kross & Scarlett Returning To WWE, His Experience Working With Them In NXT

On a recent edition of Gentleman Villain, William Regal discussed his experience working with Karrion Kross and Scarlett in NXT, Kross and Scarlett returning to WWE, and much more. You can read his comments below.

William Regal on his experience working with Karrion Kross and Scarlett in NXT: “There’s a lot of myth and nonsense that goes on about what was going on in the last couple of years of NXT. We were in survival mode because that’s all we could do. Karrion Kross, he came into NXT when we were in COVID. It wasn’t unfortunately because he did incredibly well. Everybody seems to forget these things and they’ll fantasize and all the myths will go out and they’ll make things up. He did incredibly well, and I used to not be on the show that much, but we had to rely on people who could put a show out every week. He fit in and did it well. The act with Scarlett is fantastic, and the things we did together – as with anybody, Adam Cole is another one I always did stuff with, a short time with Kevin Owens. Pros who know how to react to each other, it always works.”

On Kross and Scarlett returning to WWE: “I’m really glad that he’s gonna get a chance again because he’s a good lad. Some of the stuff he’s capable of, the range – I think it was the one when Samoa Joe came back, there was a promo segment we did where there was nothing written for that at all. It was just me going out in a time where it was a bleak time for everybody. Everybody seems to have forgotten what the last few years were like and what we were all going through…..but we were out there doing [the promo] and I went out there and did my thing. Karrion came out and did his thing, and it worked. So, it was a great thing, and I’m really, really happy he’s getting to do his thing again because that lad is just a top-rate lad, and Scarlett is a lovely lady.”

