William Regal to Make Major Announcement On Next Week’s NXT

Next week’s episode of NXT will see a landscape-changing announcement by William Regal. On tonight’s episode of NXT, Regal announced that he would make an announcement next week that will “change the landscape of NXT forever.”

Also set for next week is a match between Xia Li and Kayden Carter and the previously-announced matches of Finn Balor vs. Adam Cole for the NXT Championship and an NXT Women’s Championship match between Io Shirai and Toni Storm. NXT airs next Wednesday on WWE Network.