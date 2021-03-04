wrestling / News
William Regal to Make Major Announcement On Next Week’s NXT
Next week’s episode of NXT will see a landscape-changing announcement by William Regal. On tonight’s episode of NXT, Regal announced that he would make an announcement next week that will “change the landscape of NXT forever.”
Also set for next week is a match between Xia Li and Kayden Carter and the previously-announced matches of Finn Balor vs. Adam Cole for the NXT Championship and an NXT Women’s Championship match between Io Shirai and Toni Storm. NXT airs next Wednesday on WWE Network.
"Because of what happened in the #WomensTagTitles Match tonight, I'm going to make an announcement next week that will change the landscape of #WWENXT." – @RealKingRegal pic.twitter.com/VL04HNhBug
— WWE (@WWE) March 4, 2021
NEXT WEEK on #WWENXT@wwekayden gets @XiaWWE one-on-one! pic.twitter.com/3zJYnaAn2s
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) March 4, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Rumor on WWE Originally Planning ‘Strong’ Show to Counter Shaq on AEW Dynamite
- Marty Scurll Reportedly Dropped From NJPW Strong Plans, Roster Upset by Scurll’s Appearance
- Steve Austin Reveals What The Rock Told Him After Their Last Match
- Cody Rhodes on How AEW Elevation Will Be Different From Dark, Paul Wight’s Arrival, His Tag Match Against Shaq, More