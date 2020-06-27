William Regal Adds Io Shirai vs. Sasha Banks to First Great American Bash Edition of NXT

– After Sasha Banks laid out a challenge earlier to Io Shirai, NXT General Manager William Regal has now made the matchup official for Wednesday’s first edition of the Great American Bash-themed NXT. Per regal, this will be a non-title match between the two champions. You can see the announcement below.

William Regal tweeted, “It seems the past and the present are in conflict once again and the #WWENXT Universe will have the pleasure of seeing it happen. It is OFFICIAL. This Wednesday, on night 1 of #NXTGAB, it’ll be #NXTWomensChampion @shirai_io vs. @SashaBanksWWE in a non-title match! #WeAreNXT”

After Sasha Banks released her video, Io Shirai responded with a video of her own via Twitter. She stated, “Sasha. Bayley. You are more than welcome to come to my NXT again. Just be ready — for the same reasons as last time.”

Here’s the updated lineup for July 1:

* Strap Match: Roderick Strong vs. Dexter Lumis

* Aliyah and Robert Stone vs. Rhea Ripley – Ripley has to join The Robert Stone Brand, if she loses.

* Fatal 4-Way No. 1 Contender’s Match: Tegan Nox vs. Dakota Kai vs. Candice LeRae vs. Mia Yim

* Non-Title Match: Sasha Banks vs. Io Shirai

On the July 8 edition of NXT Great American Bash, Keith Lee will face Adam Cole in a title vs. title Winner Take All Mach.