William Regal On What He Looked For In New Talent In WWE, His Process For Scouting Wrestlers On the Independents

On a recent edition of Gentleman Villain, William Regal discussed what he looked for in new talent in WWE, his process for scouting wrestlers on the independents, and much more. You can read his comments below.

William Regal on what he looked for in new talent in WWE: “There were many things I looked for. One, first of all, how good they were when I actually see them live. Will they fit into the WWE system in whatever way was needed? That was a lot of different things. I was always preparing for whatever could come next because a lot of my time with WWE, as well as NXT, it was for the next project that could possibly come up, which was for the network. So much of the stuff was to put specials on the network, which was how the Cruiserweight Classic came along, the Mae Young Classic came along, the NXT UK tournament came along. There were gonna be a lot of other different things, but COVID changed a lot of different stuff going on at the time. I wanted to see people up close. There were a lot of people who used to send me their stuff to watch. I used to go through everybody’s stuff, and it took a lot on top of everything I was doing. I could’ve gone ‘yeah, I watched it’ and not watched it or half watched it. But I didn’t. I watched everything. I gave them different ideas of what to work on. That was going on for years for a lot of people, and there was just never an opportunity for them. But I always looked at it as ‘what if there is?’ That’s how quickly the Cruiserweight Classic came together. We had an idea, but we need as many people from as many different parts of the world as possible.”

On his process for scouting wrestlers on the independents: “I used to watch everything. But to go and watch them live – what you see on the screen sometimes isn’t what you see. I wanted to see how people react to it live and see how good it is live and to see if there’s anything I can help them with as far as what they may need to work on. One of the tricks of how I did things, I never sat down to watch stuff. I always stood up at eye level with the ring. The reason I did that is because that’s what the cameras next to the ring are going to see. If you’re sat down looking up, you’re seeing it at a different angle.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit Gentleman Villain with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.