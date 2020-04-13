wrestling / News
WWE News: William Regal to Make NXT Announcement on The Bump, Video of Brendan Vink and Shane Thorne From Raw Appearance
April 13, 2020 | Posted by
– William Regal will be addressing the NXT Tag Team Championship situation on Wednesday’s episode of The Bump. The Twitter account for The Bump announced that Regal will appear on the show for an announcement. The NXT Tag Team Champions are Matt Riddle and Pete Dunne, but Dunne is currentlt stuck in the UK due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
What news will @RealKingRegal have for us this week? 🧐
The #WWENXT GM stops by #WWETheBump to address the @WWENXT Tag Team Championship picture, this Wednesday at 10am ET! pic.twitter.com/y36lOcVDVJ
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) April 13, 2020
– The WWE Performance Center shared a video going behind the scenes for NXT’s Brendan Vink and Shane Thorne appearance on the March 23rd episode of Raw:
