WWE News: William Regal to Make NXT Announcement on The Bump, Video of Brendan Vink and Shane Thorne From Raw Appearance

April 13, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– William Regal will be addressing the NXT Tag Team Championship situation on Wednesday’s episode of The Bump. The Twitter account for The Bump announced that Regal will appear on the show for an announcement. The NXT Tag Team Champions are Matt Riddle and Pete Dunne, but Dunne is currentlt stuck in the UK due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

– The WWE Performance Center shared a video going behind the scenes for NXT’s Brendan Vink and Shane Thorne appearance on the March 23rd episode of Raw:

