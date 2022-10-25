– During the latest edition of the Gentleman Villain podcast, AEW’s William Regal discussed first meeting Sasha Banks and seeing something special in her after her WWE tryout. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

William Regal on when he first met Sasha Banks: “When I first met her, she was either 18 or 19 and it was in Boston. I was in catering and she was an extra. She asked to come and sit with me and ask questions more than once. I’d help anybody, so I just answered whatever questions she had, and whenever I saw her, same thing.”

On seeing something special in Banks: “Long story short, there came a time when she had a tryout and there were certain people in certain positions who didn’t see anything in her. I just knew that there was something special, but I knew it was going to take a few years…I actually said ‘If this doesn’t work out, then you can take my job away from me.’ …I just knew she’d be an incredible, good, talented professional and it worked out, I think.”