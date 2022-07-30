William Regal on the Advice He Gave WWE’s Butch

– During a recent interview with Metro UK’s Alistair McGeorge, AEW talent William Regal spoke about still being in contact with WWE Superstar Butch, aka Pete Dunne. After moving to the main roster, Butch underwent a name change, being dubbed as Butch, and joining Sheamus and Ridge Holland’s Brawling Brutes stable.

While Regal didn’t directly name the talent he spoke to as Butch, his comments leave little doubt that’s who he is referring to. Below are some highlights from Metro UK:

Regal on his advice to Butch regarding his name change: “If I can get to somebody sometimes – I won’t say who, but there’s a certain person who’s doing really well for himself at the moment but a few months ago he got a name change. You might guess who it is. He called me and I said, ‘It’s not about the name, it’s about you just getting a platform to show ’em what you can do.’ As far as my little foray looking at Twitter twice a week, which is all I do, he seems to be the person they’re doing a lot of promotion about. I’ll let you figure that out – and he’s British.”

On knowing how good this person is: “I know how good he is, and he’s gone out there and give it all he’s good and all of a sudden there’s a lot of stuff about him. He’s actually in there doing the style he normally does.”

Regal on making the most out of whatever you’re given as a performer: “Just make it work. Whatever you’re given, just give it a go,’ he urged. ‘Cause 99% of the time, if you just give it a good go, it’ll work. If you go in there with the wrong attitude, it’ll probably end up like that.”

Butch attempted to help his stablemate Sheamus against Drew McIntyre last night on SmackDown in a Donnybrook Match. However, McIntyre overcame Butch’s interference and still picked up the win.