– During a recent interview with Metro UK’s Alistair McGeorge, AEW talent William Regal warned of the dangers in wrestlers trying to drive themselves to become the best wrestler in the world, and how he’s seen his friends destroy themselves and eat themselves alive in that pursuit. Below are some highlights from Metro UK:

William Regal on how wrestlers can destroy themselves by trying to be “the best in the world”: “It’s not a knock on anybody trying to be the best wrestler in the world, I just don’t want them to eat their lives up, fixate on it. I’ve seen it put some of my friends in the grave. That’s not an exaggeration. Some of my friends have gone to the grave because they have been trying to live up to too much because they put so much pressure on themselves to be somebody you can never be. There’s always gonna be at least one person will disagree – even if they don’t disagree – just to disagree. If you listen to too much of it, it’s gonna send you off the deep end.”

Regal on how there never will be a single best wrestler in the world: “I’m gonna offend people if I say this because there’s no such thing – there never was, there never will be – as a best wrestler in the world because it is subjective. If one person thinks you are not – I know there’s a lot of young lads at the moment wanna claim that and think that. I hope they’re not driving themselves mad with it.”

On how there will always be someone to critique you: “I have seen some of my friends drive themselves to the edge of not good things trying to be the best wrestler in the world, and unfortunately there’s always somebody who’s gonna critique you.”

Regal currently works in AEW, managing The Blackpool Combat Club.