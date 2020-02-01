William Regal On What Wrestlers Should Remember When Starting Their Careers

In an interview with Metro, William Regal spoke about what new wrestlers should keep in mind as they begin their careers in the business. Here are highlights:

On what new wrestlers should consider: I always tell people this – when you start wrestling, don’t forget that part you liked as a child. If you can keep a bit of that in your act, you can keep a bigger audience. I didn’t know what a good technical wrestler was when I was little – it was people that made me scream or boo or cheer. Especially with villains that could do that. It’s got to work if you’re up the road at a holiday park with a thousand kids. You’ve gotta keep them booing, you’ve gotta be a pantomime villain, or Dandini, or whatever you’ve gotta be. I’m sat there watching and it’s raining and the parents want to have a drink at the bar. It’s all these different skillsets.”

On the Blackpool wrestling scene: “A lot of my friends, they completely went the other way. Wrestling died. It had a comeback in the early 90s just through word of mouth with Brian Dixon’s shows. Then it sort of went into what it became, and people kept it alive here with Doug Williams and people. It sort of went into a decline, and then what happened? It picked back up again.”

On Blackpool in general: “I could go on and on and it sounds like romanticizing the tale, but I get a bit choked up about it. Everything that is good in my life, has come from this town. And that means the start of my wrestling career at the Pleasure Beach, to meeting my wife when I was 17 – who I’m still with. My two eldest sons were born at Victoria Hospital here. ‘Everything that I’ve ever learnt – the start of my wrestling and a lot of people who were very important to my career, Johnny Saint being one of them, lived here. ‘So I got to travel with him every day once I was 18 and working for bigger companies. He was such a role model to me, the way he conducted himself. All the entertainers that I knew who lived or worked here, I used to study them. When I wasn’t wrestling, I was always at the circus or at a show watching all these people – ‘how do they make their stuff work for their audience?’ That used to fascinate me as a child.’”