William Regal On His WWE Return, Being Happy Out of the Limelight

William Regal is back with WWE after his AEW stint, and he recently discussed his return and more. Regal, who returned to WWE to work with his son Charlie Dempsey after leaving AEW in December, appeared on the Distraction Pieces Podcast and you can check out some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On returning to WWE: “It’s as if nothing’s ever happened and nothing’s changed in the slightest. It’s weird. Anybody listening that’s young –- I know you don’t like listening to older people –- but make the most of every second you have on this Earth, because … you get to a certain age and you hear it from all old people, time goes so quickly and we waste a lot of it.”

On not doing any more interviews for a while moving forward: “I’m doing nothing else about anything or wrestling or anything for at least a year and I’m happy with that. I’m quite happy being in the background.”

On not being on WWE TV: “I’m quite happy not being in the limelight. And I have been for many years. I had my time.”