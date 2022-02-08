wrestling / News
William Regal Opens New Pro Wrestling Tees Store
February 8, 2022 | Posted by
– Former WWE talent and NXT GM William Regal has set up shop at Pro Wrestling Tees. Fans can now purchase his official merchandise at ProWrestlingTees.com.. You can see the announcement below.
Regal was among a wave of NXT and WWE Performance Center cuts that took place last month.
👑 We Cordially Welcome William Regal To Pro Wrestling Tees! 👑
Get His Official Merchandise At: https://t.co/YFdFu9X2ms@RealKingRegal #GentlemanVillian #PWTeesNewArrivals pic.twitter.com/ayso0ov2px
— Pro Wrestling Tees (@PWTees) February 8, 2022
