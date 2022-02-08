wrestling / News

William Regal Opens New Pro Wrestling Tees Store

February 8, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
William Regal NXT Image Credit: WWE

– Former WWE talent and NXT GM William Regal has set up shop at Pro Wrestling Tees. Fans can now purchase his official merchandise at ProWrestlingTees.com.. You can see the announcement below.

Regal was among a wave of NXT and WWE Performance Center cuts that took place last month.

