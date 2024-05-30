wrestling / News
William Regal Reportedly Pitched For New Role on WWE NXT
May 30, 2024 | Posted by
During the most recent episode of WWE NXT, Charlie Dempsey said that the No Quarter Catch Crew needed ‘structure’. According to Fightful Select, this could be paving the way for William Regal to return to NXT television. There have reportedly been pitches for Regal to become a mentor to the group for months.
Regal has only appeared on WWE TV twice since he returned to the company in 2023. Once was in January, when he named Ava the new general manager of NXT. The second was in March to confront Dempsey at NXT Roadblock.
More Trending Stories
- More Backstage Details on Jordynne Grace Debuting in WWE NXT, How It Came Together
- Ted DiBiase Shares His Most Expensive Purchase, Talks Giving Receipts To Stiff Workers
- WWE Reportedly Likely To Work More With TNA After Jordynne Grace’s NXT Appearance
- The Undertaker Recalls Himself and Owen Hart Having To Calm Down Mark Henry After Practical Jokes