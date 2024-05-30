William Regal Reportedly Pitched For New Role on WWE NXT

During the most recent episode of WWE NXT, Charlie Dempsey said that the No Quarter Catch Crew needed ‘structure’. According to Fightful Select, this could be paving the way for William Regal to return to NXT television. There have reportedly been pitches for Regal to become a mentor to the group for months.

Regal has only appeared on WWE TV twice since he returned to the company in 2023. Once was in January, when he named Ava the new general manager of NXT. The second was in March to confront Dempsey at NXT Roadblock.