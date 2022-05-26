wrestling / News
William Regal Podcast Joins Conrad Thompson Network, Premiere Date Set
May 26, 2022 | Posted by
As reported last month, William Regal is set to launch his own podcast called ‘The Gentleman Villain Podcast’. Now it has been announced that Regal’s show will be part of AdFreeShows, which is Conrad Thompson’s podcast network. The show will officially launch on June 2.
Gentleman Villain: The @RealKingRegal podcast,
debuts Thursday June 2nd!
Get excited, it’ll be like nothing you’ve ever heard.
Subscribe and leave 5 ⭐️ reviews here:
8 days away! Subscribe today! pic.twitter.com/UklnJ7N6Hd
— Gentleman Villain Podcast (@GentlemanRegal) May 26, 2022
