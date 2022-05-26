wrestling / News

William Regal Podcast Joins Conrad Thompson Network, Premiere Date Set

May 26, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dynamite William Regal Image Credit: AEW

As reported last month, William Regal is set to launch his own podcast called ‘The Gentleman Villain Podcast’. Now it has been announced that Regal’s show will be part of AdFreeShows, which is Conrad Thompson’s podcast network. The show will officially launch on June 2.

William Regal

