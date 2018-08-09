Quantcast

 

Various News: William Regal Posts Update on Aleister Black, New Pre-Sale Code For The ROH/NJPW G1 Supercard, Seth Rollins Off Weekend Live events Due to International Promotional Tour

August 9, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
– Following the attack angle on Aleister Black after last night’s NXT, William Regal has posted the following update…

– According to Pwinsider.com, the Madison Square Garden pre-sale code for the ROH/NJPW G1 Supercard, at the venue is G1MSG. The event has already sold 9,000 tickets.

– Seth Rollins is off weekend WWE live events as he is currently in China on a WWE promotional tour…

