Various News: William Regal Posts Update on Aleister Black, New Pre-Sale Code For The ROH/NJPW G1 Supercard, Seth Rollins Off Weekend Live events Due to International Promotional Tour

– Following the attack angle on Aleister Black after last night’s NXT, William Regal has posted the following update…

.@WWEAleister spent the night in a local medical facility in Orlando. As of now, medical personnel still have no update on his status. I hope to provide an update later today. — William Regal (@RealKingRegal) August 9, 2018

– According to Pwinsider.com, the Madison Square Garden pre-sale code for the ROH/NJPW G1 Supercard, at the venue is G1MSG. The event has already sold 9,000 tickets.

– Seth Rollins is off weekend WWE live events as he is currently in China on a WWE promotional tour…