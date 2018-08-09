wrestling / News
Various News: William Regal Posts Update on Aleister Black, New Pre-Sale Code For The ROH/NJPW G1 Supercard, Seth Rollins Off Weekend Live events Due to International Promotional Tour
– Following the attack angle on Aleister Black after last night’s NXT, William Regal has posted the following update…
.@WWEAleister spent the night in a local medical facility in Orlando. As of now, medical personnel still have no update on his status. I hope to provide an update later today.
— William Regal (@RealKingRegal) August 9, 2018
– According to Pwinsider.com, the Madison Square Garden pre-sale code for the ROH/NJPW G1 Supercard, at the venue is G1MSG. The event has already sold 9,000 tickets.
– Seth Rollins is off weekend WWE live events as he is currently in China on a WWE promotional tour…
The first day of @WWERollins tour of #WWEShanghai starts at the Kingsman Club Kung-Fu Center! pic.twitter.com/Ekw7EdSK57
— WWE (@WWE) August 9, 2018
“I’d love to follow in the footsteps of @JohnCena and @TheRock and shoot a movie in #WWEShanghai!” – @WWERollins pic.twitter.com/8N0lMrgOq6
— WWE (@WWE) August 9, 2018
.@WWERollins finishes his first traditional lunch in #WWEShanghai! pic.twitter.com/X1C8hmbi0V
— WWE (@WWE) August 9, 2018
After playing ball with some @SpecialOlympics athletes, @WWERollins drafted some BIG help from the #ShanghaiSharks for #SummerSlam! pic.twitter.com/B8s6usAZvs
— WWE (@WWE) August 9, 2018