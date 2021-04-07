William Regal Praises Pete Dunne, Says He’ll Be Helping Run NXT One Day

William Regal has a lot of praise for Pete Dunne, naming him as one of the men who will be helping guide NXT down the line. Regal spoke with the Wrestling Notebook and talked about Dunne’s potential to be a force for WWE behind the scenes in addition to his on-camera work, and you can check out some highlights below:

On Dunne: “He’s very wise. Beyond his years. He’s incredibly professional, and very good at what he does, which is always a bonus! He’s everything you have said he is, he’s level-headed. He doesn’t cause any trouble and, with his age group and the people around him, he’s an influence on them just by the way he acts. He doesn’t have to enforce anything on anybody, they just gravitate towards him because he’s just a very likable, smart fella who keeps his head down, is polite and will help people.”

On Dunne and others being the future of WWE backstage: “He’s the one from Britain but there’s not just him, there’s a few over here as well. I see the same exact kind of things [in them] and they’ll be the ones who are sat around the table where me, Shawn Michaels and Triple H sit in the next ten or 15 years. They’ll be the ones taking over the roles because they don’t get involved in any of that; let’s just say that they think for more than a second before pressing a button, which seems very hard for a lot of people in this day and age.”