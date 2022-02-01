wrestling / News

William Regal Praises Toni Storm & Tegan Nox, Says Promoters Should Be Booking Them

February 1, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
William Regal took a moment over the weekend to offer some praise for a couple former WWE stars in Toni Storm & Tegan Nox, telling promoters to book them. The WWE alumnus posted to his Twitter account to praise both Storm and Nox (Steffanie Newell), as you can see below.

Regal wrote:

“Toni Storm is a great lady and talent. Book her, she knows what she’s doing and is a Pro”

“As well as booking Toni Storm you should be booking Stephanie Newel ( Tegan Knox). Stephanie is a top class Pro and lovely lady. If you’re a promoter you’d be mad not to.”

