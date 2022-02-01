wrestling / News
William Regal Praises Toni Storm & Tegan Nox, Says Promoters Should Be Booking Them
William Regal took a moment over the weekend to offer some praise for a couple former WWE stars in Toni Storm & Tegan Nox, telling promoters to book them. The WWE alumnus posted to his Twitter account to praise both Storm and Nox (Steffanie Newell), as you can see below.
Regal wrote:
“Toni Storm is a great lady and talent. Book her, she knows what she’s doing and is a Pro”
“As well as booking Toni Storm you should be booking Stephanie Newel ( Tegan Knox). Stephanie is a top class Pro and lovely lady. If you’re a promoter you’d be mad not to.”
Toni Storm is a great lady and talent. Book her, she knows what she’s doing and is a Pro. https://t.co/c0dQ65btOZ
— William Regal (@RealKingRegal) January 30, 2022
As well as booking Toni Storm you should be booking Stephanie Newel ( Tegan Knox). Stephanie is a top class Pro and lovely lady. If you’re a promoter you’d be mad not to.
— William Regal (@RealKingRegal) January 30, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Ric Flair Announces End of Relationship With Wendy Barlow
- Ask 411 Wrestling: How Many Men Did Bret Hart Defend Titles Against?
- Alexa Bliss Appears To Take Shot at WWE Over Ronda Rousey Royal Rumble Win, Deletes Tweet
- Roman Reigns on How He’d Address Vince McMahon Over Dropping the WWE Universal Title