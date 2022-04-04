William Regal Reacts To Triple H Leaving His Boots In The Ring At Wrestlemania

During night two of Wrestlemania, Triple H came out to open the show and left his boots in the ring, another confirmation of his in-ring retirement. In a post on Twitter, William Regal reacted to the segment and Triple H’s retirement.

He wrote: “For 28 years we did our bit together, through up’s and down and some bad but mostly good decisions, to be Pro’s and make the job right. Lots of people got opportunities and made memories for themselves. Job done pal.”