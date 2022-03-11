UPDATED: William Regal Denies Reports That He Is In Poor Health

UPDATE: William Regal quickly took to Twitter to squash any rumors that he was currently in poor health. It had been reported in the Observer that he was dealing with ‘serious’ issues and would detail them next week. Regal has suggested this is false.

He wrote: “Already…. That’s why I stay out the runour mill and gossip!!! I’ve just found out that there’s things being printed about my health. I am healthier than I’ve been in many years. I talked this week to someone about things that had happened to me in 2018.”

Original: William Regal is now All Elite, and cut a promo on AEW Dynamite this past Wednesday. Afterwards, he apologized for going too long in a speech that included talk about how he’s “not long for this world.” The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the news that Regal had “limited time left” was freaking people out, it wasn’t just something he said to sell the promo.

According to the Observer, Regal’s health issues are “far more serious” than anyone has ever said publicly. Regal recently had an interview for Talk is Jericho, which will release next week and will detail his health situation.

411 would like to send our best wishes to Mr. Regal.