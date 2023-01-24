William Regal Reveals the Little Piece of Advice He Gave Will Ospreay

– During a recent appearance on the Distraction Pieces Podcast with Scroobius Pip, William Regal discussed how NJPW star Will Ospreay recently came to him for advice when Ospreay was doing some work in the US for AEW.

Regal commented on the advice he gave Ospreay (via WrestlingInc.com), “I said there’s only one thing. I said you did that incredible thing there, but you did that facing away from the cameras. A few weeks later, everything he did, he did towards the cameras.”

Regal added that Ospreay is so good, he questioned what he was asking him advice for, noting, “What are you asking me for? As good as you are, why do you need to ask me?” The former WWE Superstar, who recently returned to the company this month, added, “There’s a trick to wrestling. If you have a great face, make sure that people can see it. If you don’t, keep moving.”