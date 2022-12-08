wrestling / News
William Regal Says Goodbye to Blackpool Combat Club: ‘We’ll Meet Again’
– As noted, William Regal is departing AEW and heading back to WWE. In a message on his Twitter account today, Regal issued a message, saying goodbye to members of the Blackpool Combat Club. You can view his tweet below.
Regal wrote, “To the members of the BCC. My favourite song by my favourite band who somehow knew when I was a child to write the story that is my life. It’s been a pleasure fellas. We’ll meet again…..”
William Regal is said to be heading back to WWE starting in the first week of January 2023. It’s expected that he won’t be able to appear on WWE TV for the next year as a condition of his release.
To the members of the BCC. My favourite song by my favourite band who somehow knew when I was a child to write the story that is my life. It’s been a pleasure fellas. We’ll meet again…..https://t.co/cmCXavzlXH via @YouTube pic.twitter.com/pORe3j2hLj
— William Regal (@RealKingRegal) December 8, 2022
