William Regal Says He Has No Political or Religious Leanings
March 27, 2021 | Posted by
In a post on Twitter, William Regal spoke about not having any “isms” or “phobias”, as well as no religious or political leanings.
He wrote: “I treat everyone as equals. I have no “isms” or “ phobics” of any kind, nor any political or religious leanings. NO ONE has any say on how I do my job except my employers. If I know people who have any of the above, that is on them not me.”
— William Regal (@RealKingRegal) March 27, 2021
