wrestling / News

William Regal Says Tonight’s NXT Is About ‘New Opportunities’

September 16, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
William Regal NXT WWE

– William Regal is hyping up tonight’s NXT (and the brand in general) in a new post on social media. The NXT General Manager posted to his Twitter account, noting:

“A new episode, a new champion, and an upcoming #NXTTakeOver. I cannot overstate how grateful I am to work alongside the men and women of #WWENXT and tonight is about new opportunities.”

Tonight’s show has the following lineup:

North American Championship: Damian Priest (c) vs. Timothy Thatcher
Tag Team Championship: Breezango (c) vs. Imperium
* Io Shirai vs. Shotzi Blackheart
* The Undisputed Era vs. Killian Dain and Drake Maverick
* Regal has two major announcements.
* * Finn Balor begins his reign as NXT Champion

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NXT, William Regal, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading