wrestling / News
William Regal Says Tonight’s NXT Is About ‘New Opportunities’
– William Regal is hyping up tonight’s NXT (and the brand in general) in a new post on social media. The NXT General Manager posted to his Twitter account, noting:
“A new episode, a new champion, and an upcoming #NXTTakeOver. I cannot overstate how grateful I am to work alongside the men and women of #WWENXT and tonight is about new opportunities.”
A new episode, a new champion, and an upcoming #NXTTakeOver. I cannot overstate how grateful I am to work alongside the men and women of #WWENXT and tonight is about new opportunities. https://t.co/I3JgXDxPmA
— William Regal (@RealKingRegal) September 16, 2020
Tonight’s show has the following lineup:
* North American Championship: Damian Priest (c) vs. Timothy Thatcher
* Tag Team Championship: Breezango (c) vs. Imperium
* Io Shirai vs. Shotzi Blackheart
* The Undisputed Era vs. Killian Dain and Drake Maverick
* Regal has two major announcements.
* * Finn Balor begins his reign as NXT Champion
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff On Why He Thinks Hulk Hogan Left WWE for WCW, Hogan Getting Booed During 1994 Feud With Ric Flair
- Arn Anderson Discusses How Vince McMahon and WWE Viewed Former WCW Employees, His Toughest Opponents In The Ring
- Backstage Rumor on Why Vince McMahon Changed WWE Names for Rusev & Cesaro, Note on Dabba Kato
- Eric Bischoff On Steve Austin Pitching Storyline To Work With Hulk Hogan In WCW, Austin Wanting To Be Revealed As Hogan’s Family Member