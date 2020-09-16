William Regal Says Tonight’s NXT Is About ‘New Opportunities’

– William Regal is hyping up tonight’s NXT (and the brand in general) in a new post on social media. The NXT General Manager posted to his Twitter account, noting:

“A new episode, a new champion, and an upcoming #NXTTakeOver. I cannot overstate how grateful I am to work alongside the men and women of #WWENXT and tonight is about new opportunities.”

A new episode, a new champion, and an upcoming #NXTTakeOver. I cannot overstate how grateful I am to work alongside the men and women of #WWENXT and tonight is about new opportunities. https://t.co/I3JgXDxPmA — William Regal (@RealKingRegal) September 16, 2020

Tonight’s show has the following lineup:

* North American Championship: Damian Priest (c) vs. Timothy Thatcher

* Tag Team Championship: Breezango (c) vs. Imperium

* Io Shirai vs. Shotzi Blackheart

* The Undisputed Era vs. Killian Dain and Drake Maverick

* Regal has two major announcements.

* * Finn Balor begins his reign as NXT Champion