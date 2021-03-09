wrestling / News
William Regal To Make Second ‘Game-Changing’ Annoumcent on NXT
William Regal will make not one, but two major announcement on this week’s episode of NXT. It was announced on tonight’s episode of Raw that Regal would make another “game-changing announcement” in addition to the one that was previously announced last week.
The announcement from last week was specific to the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship match that took place on NXT, which saw Adam Pearce send down a Raw official to call the match after Dakota Kai tapped to Shayna Baszler’s Karifuda clutch. However, Kai was not the legal person in the match; Raquel Gonzalez was.
No word on what the new announcement will be. NXT airs Wednesday live on USA Network.
#WWENXT GM @RealKingRegal will now make TWO game-changing announcements this Wednesday on @WWENXT!#USChampion @SuperKingofBros appears to be quite excited by that news!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/8KGtxBYwuN
— WWE (@WWE) March 9, 2021
