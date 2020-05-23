William Regal Sets Rhea Ripley and Io Shirai vs. Charlotte Flair and a Partner of Her Choosing for NXT

– In a post on his Twitter account today, NXT General Manager William Regal confirmed a new women’s tag team match for next week’s episode of NXT. It will be Io Shirai and Rhea Ripley facing NXT women’s champ Charlotte Flair and a partner of Charlotte’s choosing.

Regal wrote on Twitter, “I understand the desire for competition…so ahead of the #NXTWomensChampionship match at #NXTTakeOver, @shirai_io and @RheaRipley_WWE will team up against @MsCharlotteWWE and a partner of her choosing THIS WEEK on @WWENXT.”

Meanwhile, following this tag team match, the women are scheduled to face each other in a Triple Threat match for the NXT women’s title at TakeOver: In Your House. The card is scheduled for June 7 at Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida.

Here’s the updated lineup for next week’s episode of NXT on the USA NEtwork:

* Adam Cole and William Regal to have negotiating session

* Cage Fight: Matt Riddle vs. Timothy Thatcher with Kurt Angle as special guest referee

* Triple Threat Match: Drake Maverick vs. Kushida vs. Jake Atlas – Group A winner of Interim Cruiserweight Title Tournament

* Io Shirai and Rhea Ripley vs. Champion Charlotte and a partner of her choosing