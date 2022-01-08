William Regal Issues Statement on WWE Release, Thanks Company For Run

William Regal has issued a statement commenting on his WWE release and thanking the company for his lengthy run there. Regal, who was released from the company earlier this week in the wave of NXT and PC cuts, posted to Twitter on Friday to comment.

Regal wrote:

“Thank you to @WWE for a wonderful 21 year run. You gave a lad who was happy and in wonderland wrestling on a carnival have a charmed life for 21 years. No complaints and please no one waste time replying as I won’t have a bad work said against the company.x

“I will add that @WWE saved my life in 1999 when they didn’t need to, kept my family fed and took me all around the world. You have my gratitude forever. You allowed me to live a charmed life.”