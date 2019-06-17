wrestling / News

WWE News: William Regal Talks About How Mid-Atlantic Inspired Him, Asuka and Xavier Woods Play Monster Hunter World,

June 17, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
William Regal NXT

– In a post on Twitter, William Regal spoke about how Mid-Atlantic Wrestling was inspiring to him and how much he enjoyed watching it when he first started as a pro. He wrote:

– The latest video from UpUpDownDown features Asuka and Xavier Woods playing the new Iceborn expansion for Monster Hunter World while visiting the booth at E3.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

UpUpDownDown, William Regal, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading