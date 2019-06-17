wrestling / News
WWE News: William Regal Talks About How Mid-Atlantic Inspired Him, Asuka and Xavier Woods Play Monster Hunter World,
– In a post on Twitter, William Regal spoke about how Mid-Atlantic Wrestling was inspiring to him and how much he enjoyed watching it when he first started as a pro. He wrote:
It’s hard for people I talk to to understand that I was already a Pro for nearly two years before I saw any American Wrestling. The following are the first tapes I got to see and it opened my eyes to a whole new world. I’m glad you’re getting to see it now. https://t.co/Un6L8dyTYx
— William Regal (@RealKingRegal) June 17, 2019
– The latest video from UpUpDownDown features Asuka and Xavier Woods playing the new Iceborn expansion for Monster Hunter World while visiting the booth at E3.
