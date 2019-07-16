WWE News: William Regal Tells Fans to Support Live Events, Lashley Celebrates Birthday, Table For 3 Clip

– NXT General Manager William Regal shared a post on Twitter, encouraging fans to check out live, non-televised wrestling events. You can check out his tweet on the subject below.

William Regal wrote, “I’ve seen my favourite matches at live, non televised events. Support live shows in any entertainment and get the best experiences.”

– WWE Superstar Bobby Lashley celebrates his birthday today. He turns 43 years old. Also, former ECW talent Chris Chetti turns 45 today.

– WWE released a new clip from the latest episode of Table For 3 that debuted this week on the WWE Network. The new episode features Matt Hardy, Shane Helms, and Jeff Hardy.