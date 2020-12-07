William Regal Thanks Fans Following NXT Takeover, Jokes About His Wargames Voice

In a post on Twitter, William Regal thanked the WWE fans following last night’s NXT Takeover: Wargames event and made a joke about the way he announces the titular match. Regal shouting ‘WARGAMES’ became a meme after it first happened.

He wrote: “Thank you very much indeed to everyone who watched and to all the incredible competitors and crew who made #NXTWarGames a very special night. I can put my big butch voice back in the mothballs until next year.”