William Regal Thanks Fans Following NXT Takeover, Jokes About His Wargames Voice
December 7, 2020 | Posted by
In a post on Twitter, William Regal thanked the WWE fans following last night’s NXT Takeover: Wargames event and made a joke about the way he announces the titular match. Regal shouting ‘WARGAMES’ became a meme after it first happened.
He wrote: “Thank you very much indeed to everyone who watched and to all the incredible competitors and crew who made #NXTWarGames a very special night. I can put my big butch voice back in the mothballs until next year.”
Thank you very much indeed to everyone who watched and to all the incredible competitors and crew who made #NXTWarGames a very special night. I can put my big butch voice back in the mothballs until next year.
— William Regal (@RealKingRegal) December 7, 2020
