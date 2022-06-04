William Regal Recalls Wanting The Young Bucks In WWE In 2011, Reason He Didn’t Push Company To Sign Them

On a recent edition of Gentleman Villain, William Regal discussed being impressed by The Young Bucks in 2011, the reason he didn’t push WWE to sign them, and much more. You can read his comments below.

William Regal on being impressed by The Young Bucks in 2011 and working with them in WWE: “My first actual day on the job, and I didn’t have the title then. This was the first day that I was told by Triple H that you’re in charge now of taking care of all the wrestlers and who get hired. Even the people who were doing that at the time didn’t know. He already knew that he was moving into a different position and I got to look after that. My first day was after SummerSlam and the first people on the tryout were – when I say tryout, there were a group of extra talent that got brought to every show. Part of that was The Young Bucks. I liked them straight away and we had a great few days together. I talked to them a lot. They had some incredible matches in the afternoon, and in fact, I put them on with The Usos to have a tag match I believe on the Monday of Raw and the two teams tore the place down. That’s probably something that the fans would love to see. I saw it in the afternoon and I was raving about them.”

On the reason he didn’t push the company to sign them: “I’d been told a few things – now, I could have some of these things wrong but there was a few guidelines. The guidelines were, we don’t like to hire anybody under twenty-something, and I can’tremember if it was 22 or 25. The reason being, it’s very hard for them, and they can’t even rent a rental car. It was something to do with rental cars. Now I’m just hearing little bits of information from people and I could have this completely wrong, but this is what I remember. I learned this, and I know their story, we’ve talked a little bit and I’ve heard different people tell me that they’d already made their minds up and were going to Ring of Honor, they didn’t really care about this gig. I liked them, but I thought just looking at them, they were like 18 and 19. So after spending the days with them, they went on their way and it wasn’t until after – and this was a while after – that I found out that they were older than what they were. I know they’ve got stories about certain things that happened that weekend, but I don’t know anything about any of that stuff. If I’d have known they were the age they were, I’d have tried really hard to try to get them right on that weekend.”

