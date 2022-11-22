William Regal to Speak on Tomorrow’s AEW Dynamite

– During last Saturday’s AEW Full Gear event, William Regal betrayed Jon Moxley, passing the brass knuckles to MJF. This enabled MJF to defeat Moxley and win the AEW World Championship. AEW has now confirmed that Regal will be appearing on tomorrow’s episode of AEW Dynamite to apparently address the betrayal of the Blackpool Combat Club and former champion Jon Moxley at AEW Full Gear.

Tomorrow’s edition of AEW Dynamite is being held at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois. The show will be broadcast live on TBS at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:

* AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament Finals: Ethan Page vs. Ricky Starks

* AEW All-Atlantic Championship: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Jake Hager

* ROH World Championship: Chris Jericho (c) vs. Tomohiro Ishii

* Best of Seven Series Match 2: Death Triangle (The Lucha Bros. and PAC) vs. The Elite (The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega)

* We’ll hear from William Regal