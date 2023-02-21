wrestling / News
William Regal Pays Tribute to Keiji Mutoh After Mutoh’s Retirement Match
February 21, 2023 | Posted by
Keiji Mutoh worked his final match this morning, and William Regal paid tribute to the legend following the match. As noted, Mutoh defeated Tetsuya Naito at Wrestling NOAH x NJPW Last Love Hold Out and then lost to Masa Chono in an impromptu match, the final bout of his career.
Following the match, Regal — who worked against and alongside Mutoh several times — posted a photo of himself and the Japanese icon to Twitter, writing:
“Thank you, my old friend and foe.”
. @muto_keiji Thank you my old friend and foe. pic.twitter.com/KzngJZQCzl
— William Regal (@RealKingRegal) February 21, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross On Whether Mike Tyson Was Pitched To Wrestle, Dealing With Shawn Michaels In The Attitude Era
- Kurt Angle Recalls His Relationship With Team Angle, The Idea Behind The Tag Team
- Hangman Page Says He Signs Autographs Differently When He’s Not Harassed At Hotels
- Backstage Update on Triple H Allegedly Being ‘Underwhelmed’ By Returning WWE Superstars