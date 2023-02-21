wrestling / News

William Regal Pays Tribute to Keiji Mutoh After Mutoh’s Retirement Match

February 21, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Keiji Mutoh worked his final match this morning, and William Regal paid tribute to the legend following the match. As noted, Mutoh defeated Tetsuya Naito at Wrestling NOAH x NJPW Last Love Hold Out and then lost to Masa Chono in an impromptu match, the final bout of his career.

Following the match, Regal — who worked against and alongside Mutoh several times — posted a photo of himself and the Japanese icon to Twitter, writing:

“Thank you, my old friend and foe.”

