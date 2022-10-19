William Regal Says Triple H Has An ‘Excellent Eye’ For Making Matches

William Regal saw Triple H’s talent at putting together good matches first-hand in NXT, and he recently talked about it on his podcast. Regal, who was the on-air GM and a talent scout for NXT, talked on the latest Gentleman Villain podcast about how Triple H would be able to put together good matches as he had an “excellent eye” for the job.

“Triple H had an excellent eye for putting the right people with the right people,” Regal said (per Wrestling Inc). “And if you’ve got that eye, then you know who to put on with who, and you know that they’re both good pros, and you can add little bits to it; it helps.”

He added that while he was involved in meetings for laying out the creative for NXT, Triple H’s skill at planning it out left him feeling “like a spare part.” He noted, “He’s got all this stuff, and it’s laid out in his head. It’s 20 steps [ahead] of anything I can think of.” Regal admitted that he’d have “[a] little say on certain things” but didn’t feel he really needed to chime in. “He knows who to put with who to get the right result.”

Regal was released from WWE in January of 2022 and is now of course working in AEW.