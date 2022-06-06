William Regal Recalls Triple H’s Initial Vision For WWE NXT, His Reaction To Adam Cole’s NXT Tryout

On a recent edition of Gentleman Villain, William Regal discussed Triple H’s initial vision for NXT, Triple H’s reaction to Adam Cole’s NXT tryout, and much more. You can read his comments below.

William Regal on Triple H’s initial vision for NXT: “I asked Triple H, ‘What’s your vision on this?’ We were both watching different things that were on HBO. I believe it was Boardwalk Empire at the time. He said to me, ‘You know when you watch one of those great shows like Boardwalk Empire or Sopranos or all these incredible dramas, you can have a bit of everything in that. You can have really serious stuff, you can have a bit of funny stuff, you can have incredibly well-done [stuff]. That’s the vision of what I want this to be because wrestling can be all kinds of things.’ He said, ‘If you watch any of those shows, you never see anyone from the biggest to the smallest role look out of place.’ That’s what was going through my mind when looking for talent.”

On Triple H’s reaction to Adam Cole’s NXT tryout: “Adam Cole did a tryout at one point when he was, I believe he was 24. This was a call from Triple H and it was a smart call. I said, and everybody else around, all the crew, everybody involved in this said, ‘This lad is as pro as it gets. He’s got everything going for him.’ Triple H made the call, which may sound a bit harsh at the time but if you ask Adam now, he’ll tell you a different story. [Triple H] told me personally, ‘Leave him out there.’ He was already working for Ring of Honor and doing all this other stuff and doing PWG. He said, ‘Leave him out there because in two years, the experience he’ll get out there will make him 10 times better than what he already is, if not more than that. Keep an eye on him and if he ever needs anything, let us know. Then when the time’s right, when we’ve got the right spot, we’ll bring him right in. Instead of coming in and sort of finding a spot for him, we’ll bring him up.’ I think there’s very few people in history who can say they came into a hot promotion on top and left on top.”

