William Regal Says WCW Stars Were Afraid to Wrestle Fit Finlay In 1996

Fit Finlay arrived in WCW in 1996, and William Regal recently recalled how talent were afraid to face him in the ring. On a recent episode of Stories With Brisco and Bradshaw, Regal talked about Finlay coming to WCW and how Finlay’s style of working stiffly scared a lot of talent off.

“When he came over in 1996, he came for three months the first time and the only person he wrestled was me,” Regal said (per Wrestling Inc). “People were like scared to death and once they saw me and him do our stuff together, they just didn’t want to know … One punch and he broke my nose, shattered my eye socket, and gave me 12 stitches.”