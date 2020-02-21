wrestling / News
William Regal’s Son Training in NJPW
February 21, 2020 | Posted by
Joe Bailey, the son of William Regal, is currently training in NJPW. New pics of Bailey training at the NJPW dojo have come online as a Young Lion, as you can see below.
Bailey started off his career in in 2018, working shows like EVOLVE 117 per CageMatch.net. The Young Lions program is NJPW’s developmental system, which works with talent who have come through the NJPW system and live in dorms near their dojo. The hope is to become a rookie on NJPW’s roster.
You can see the pics below:
彼が噂のちょっとケニーさんっぽい…🦁?? pic.twitter.com/3Z0uMniPrn
— cats-eyes☆ฅ^•ﻌ•^ฅ☆ (@meow_meow0723) February 20, 2020
