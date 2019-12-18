wrestling / News
William Shatner to Appear on Tonight’s WWE Backstage
December 17, 2019 | Posted by
– James Tiberius Kirk himself, William Shatner is set for tonight’s WWE Backstage. WWE on FOX announced on Tuesday that Shatner will make a “special appearance” on tonight’s episode.
The show airs at 11 PM tonight on FOX Sports 1.
TONIGHT on #WWEBackstage we'll have a special appearance by the legendary @WilliamShatner!
Tune in at 11p ET on @Fs1.📺 pic.twitter.com/n6CreWqTDZ
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) December 17, 2019
