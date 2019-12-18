wrestling / News

William Shatner to Appear on Tonight’s WWE Backstage

December 17, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
William Shatner WWE Backstage

– James Tiberius Kirk himself, William Shatner is set for tonight’s WWE Backstage. WWE on FOX announced on Tuesday that Shatner will make a “special appearance” on tonight’s episode.

The show airs at 11 PM tonight on FOX Sports 1.

William Shatner, WWE Backstage

